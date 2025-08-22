Lebanese depositors face arbitrary and excessive banking fees

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google BEIRUT — Chadi* was paying 100 “lollars” — dollars trapped in Lebanon’s frozen banking system — every three months to just keep his account open. And he is far from alone. Across Lebanon, depositors have sounded the alarm over what they describe as arbitrary, excessive and opaque charges: Ten dollars for a single bank statement; a 2 percent commission on payments to international websites; a 1.25 percent fee on cash withdrawals and 13 dollars in monthly charges on a "fresh" dollar account. “Before our campaign forced the bank to backtrack, one Lebanese institution had even attempted to impose a $200 ‘lollar’ monthly fee on its clients,” attorney and Depositors’ Union member Dina Abou Zour told L’Orient-Le Jour/Today. More like this Alleged theft from Bankmed clients: Rayya al-Hassan questioned and released Decimated by a...

BEIRUT — Chadi* was paying 100 “lollars” — dollars trapped in Lebanon’s frozen banking system — every three months to just keep his account open. And he is far from alone. Across Lebanon, depositors have sounded the alarm over what they describe as arbitrary, excessive and opaque charges: Ten dollars for a single bank statement; a 2 percent commission on payments to international websites; a 1.25 percent fee on cash withdrawals and 13 dollars in monthly charges on a "fresh" dollar account. “Before our campaign forced the bank to backtrack, one Lebanese institution had even attempted to impose a $200 ‘lollar’ monthly fee on its clients,” attorney and Depositors’ Union member Dina Abou Zour told L’Orient-Le Jour/Today. More like this Alleged theft from Bankmed clients: Rayya al-Hassan questioned and...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in