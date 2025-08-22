Israel must ensure 'basic needs' of Gaza civilians: Red Cross

Israel must meet the basic needs of Gazan civilians for food, water, and medicine, the International Committee of the Red Cross said following Friday's "devastating and entirely foreseeable" declaration of famine.

"Under international humanitarian law, Israel, as the occupying power, must ensure that the basic needs of the civilian population in Gaza are met, using all the resources it has available," the ICRC said in a statement, saying the famine declaration in the Palestinian territory "must serve as a catalyst for immediate and concrete action."