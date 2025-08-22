Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DIPLOMACY

Nuclear: Iran announces new talks with Europeans on Tuesday


By AFP, 22 August 2025 16:42

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi makes a phone call during the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 21, 2025. (Credit: Umit Bektas/Reuters.)

Iran will hold new discussions on its nuclear program with Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the European Union on Tuesday, the Iranian foreign ministry announced Friday.

"It was agreed that negotiations between Iran and the three European countries and the European Union would continue next Tuesday at the level of deputy foreign ministers," the ministry said in a statement released following a phone conversation between Minister Abbas Araghchi and senior European diplomats.

