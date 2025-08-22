Nuclear: Iran announces new talks with Europeans on Tuesday

Iran will hold new discussions on its nuclear program with Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the European Union on Tuesday, the Iranian foreign ministry announced Friday.
"It was agreed that negotiations between Iran and the three European countries and the European Union would continue next Tuesday at the level of deputy foreign ministers," the ministry said in a statement released following a phone conversation between Minister Abbas Araghchi and senior European diplomats.
