FIRE HAZARD

Fire in abandoned Kidz Mondo building brought under control by Civil Defense


L'Orient Today / By L'Orient Today staff, 22 August 2025 16:31

Fire in abandoned Kidz Mondo building in Beirut on 22 August 2025. (Screenshot from video circulating online)

BEIRUT — A fire broke out in the abandoned Kids Mondo building across from the Beirut waterfront, sparked by burning waste, local media reported.

Civil Defense teams brought the blaze under control, as shown in a verified video shared on social media by L'Orient Today.

This is not the first time a fire breaks out inside the abandoned building. A fire had also broken out in August 2022 but the causes were unknown.

KidzMondo, which is located a short distance from the port on the Beirut waterfront, has been closed since Aug. 2020.

It announced on Aug. 12, 2020, shortly after the Aug. 4 port explosion, that it was forced to close after “mental and material damages” from the blast.

