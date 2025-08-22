Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
FAMINE

Starving Gaza 'is a war crime', says UN rights chief


AFP / By AFP, 22 August 2025 13:10

Aid pallets are parachuted after being dropped from a military plane over Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip during an airdrop mission above the Israel-besieged Palestinian territory on Aug.18, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP.)

U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said "it is a war crime to use starvation as a method of warfare", minutes after famine was declared in the Gaza Strip on Friday.

Turk said the resulting deaths "may also amount to the war crime of wilful killing", while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "we cannot allow this situation to continue with impunity." 

Guterres also called for "an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, and full, unfettered humanitarian access."

