Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA

Netanyahu orders 'immediate negotiations' to free 'all hostages'


By AFP, 21 August 2025 21:09

Netanyahu orders 'immediate negotiations' to free 'all hostages'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during the United States Independence Day reception, on Aug.13, 2025. (Credit: Ronen Zvulun/AFP.)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday evening that he has given "instructions to immediately begin negotiations aimed at freeing all" Israeli hostages in Gaza, in response to a new cease-fire proposal presented by mediators.

"I have given instructions to immediately launch negotiations for the release of all our hostages and to end the war under conditions acceptable to Israel," the prime minister said in a video released by his office. He also said he is preparing "to approve" the military's plans to take the city of Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday evening that he has given "instructions to immediately begin negotiations aimed at freeing all" Israeli hostages in Gaza, in response to a new cease-fire proposal presented by mediators.

"I have given instructions to immediately launch negotiations for the release of all our hostages and to end the war under conditions acceptable to Israel," the prime minister said in a video released by his office. He also said he is preparing "to approve" the military's plans to take the city of Gaza.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read