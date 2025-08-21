Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

LEBANON

Tom Barrack welcomes launch of Palestinian camps disarmament


By AFP, 21 August 2025 19:12

American envoy Tom Barrack welcomes launch of disarmament of Palestinian camps

American envoy Tom Barrack welcomes launch of disarmament of Palestinian camps

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read