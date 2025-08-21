Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
CRIME

Valet Parking attendants arrested for stealing money from cars in Aayoun al-Siman, announces ISF


L'Orient Today / By L'Orient Today staff, 21 August 2025 18:04

Valet Parking attendants arrested for stealing money from cars in Aayoun al-Siman, announces ISF

Valet parking attendants arrested for stealing money from cars in Aug. 2025. (Credit: ISF)

BEIRUT — The Internal Security Forces (ISF) said in a statement on Thursday that it arrested three Lebanese people working as Valet Parking attendants at a restaurant in Aayoun al-Siman (Kesrouan district) for stealing money from the cars they were parking.

According to the statement, the Aayoun al-Siman police station was informed about the issue on Aug. 17. As a result of the investigations and inquiries conducted by the station, the perpetrators were identified and arrested: A. A. (born in 1975), A. A. (born in 2005) and M. A. (born in 2002). M.A. is also wanted for attempted murder, the statement adds.

The ISF claimed that during the investigation, the second suspect confessed to committing the theft while the first suspect was released on bail on the recommendation of the competent court.

