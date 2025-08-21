Man dies after being stabbed by his wife in Zgharta

BEIRUT — A person was killed on Thursday morning at the Islamic Hospital in Tripoli from injuries sustained after being stabbed several times by his wife a few days ago at their home in the village of Mejdlaya (Zgharta district), according to information obtained by our correspondent.

The reasons behind the dispute which led to the crime remains unclear.

After the death of the man, the Internal Security Forces arrested his wife in the Tal neighborhood of Tripoli, while she was travelling in a tuk-tuk.

Reporting by our regional correspondent Michel Hallak.