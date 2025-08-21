Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

KNIFE CRIME

Man dies after being stabbed by his wife in Zgharta


L'Orient Today / By L'Orient Today staff, 21 August 2025 16:55

Man dies after being stabbed by his wife in Zgharta

Tuk-tuk in Tripoli where the woman was arrested (Credit: Photo courtesy of Michel Hallak.)

BEIRUT — A person was killed on Thursday morning at the Islamic Hospital in Tripoli from injuries sustained after being stabbed several times by his wife a few days ago at their home in the village of Mejdlaya (Zgharta district), according to information obtained by our correspondent.

The reasons behind the dispute which led to the crime remains unclear.

After the death of the man, the Internal Security Forces arrested his wife in the Tal neighborhood of Tripoli, while she was travelling in a tuk-tuk.

Reporting by our regional correspondent Michel Hallak.

BEIRUT — A person was killed on Thursday morning at the Islamic Hospital in Tripoli from injuries sustained after being stabbed several times by his wife a few days ago at their home in the village of Mejdlaya (Zgharta district), according to information obtained by our correspondent.

The reasons behind the dispute which led to the crime remains unclear.

After the death of the man, the Internal Security Forces arrested his wife in the Tal neighborhood of Tripoli, while she was travelling in a tuk-tuk.

Reporting by our regional correspondent Michel Hallak.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read