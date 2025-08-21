‘Patriarch of the agents’: Rai once again in Hezbollah’s crosshairs

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google A 30-minute interview with Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai on the Saudi channel Al Arabiya was enough to once again inflame tensions between him and Hezbollah. Since Tuesday evening, the prelate has been the target of a smear campaign on social media by Hezbollah supporters. Some went so far as to brand him “the patriarch of the agents [in Israel’s pay].”Hezbollah’s grassroots were reacting to the patriarch’s particularly sharp remarks against the party, which he accused of having “emptied the resistance of its meaning.” He argued that Shiites were fed up with Hezbollah’s arsenal and said the party must “think of its Lebanese identity.”Rai reiterated his long-standing positions on Hezbollah’s weapons.It was not the first time his remarks provoked the ire of the group’s supporters. This time, however, the timing and the intensity of his...

A 30-minute interview with Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai on the Saudi channel Al Arabiya was enough to once again inflame tensions between him and Hezbollah. Since Tuesday evening, the prelate has been the target of a smear campaign on social media by Hezbollah supporters. Some went so far as to brand him “the patriarch of the agents [in Israel’s pay].”Hezbollah’s grassroots were reacting to the patriarch’s particularly sharp remarks against the party, which he accused of having “emptied the resistance of its meaning.” He argued that Shiites were fed up with Hezbollah’s arsenal and said the party must “think of its Lebanese identity.”Rai reiterated his long-standing positions on Hezbollah’s weapons.It was not the first time his remarks provoked the ire of the group’s supporters. This time, however, the timing...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in