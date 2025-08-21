Neemat Aoun visits women's cancer center at Hôtel-Dieu

First lady Neemat Aoun visited the women's cancer center at Hôtel-Dieu de France (HDF) hospital in Beirut on Thursday, the first specialized center of its kind in Lebanon, according to a statement from her office.

During her tour, Aoun visited patients receiving treatment and thanked "the medical and research efforts being made to improve care for people with cancer." She also met with the facility's officials, including HDF hospital network general director Nassib Nasr and Saint Joseph University's rector and chairman of the hospital's board of directors, Father Salim Daccache.

Nasr praised the "moral support and solidarity" expressed by the first lady during her visit, while Father Daccache emphasized a "message of hope for every woman with cancer and her family," the statement read.

For her part, Aoun thanked the medical staff, "the guardian angels of the patients and of Lebanon as a whole," reaffirming her commitment to women's health and the improvement of specialized care services.