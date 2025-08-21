Israel attacks Gaza City after offensive gets green light

Israel hammered Gaza City and its outskirts overnight, residents said Thursday, after the defense ministry approved an expanded offensive to target the remaining Hamas strongholds in the strip.

The newly approved plan authorizes the call-up of roughly 60,000 reservists, deepening fears that the campaign will worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

"We are not waiting. We have begun the preliminary actions, and already now, Israeli troops are holding the outskirts of Gaza City," the Israeli military said in a statement.

Israel's plans to expand the fighting and take control of Gaza City have sparked international outcry as well as domestic opposition.

Ahead of the offensive, the Israeli military said the call-up of the reservists would begin in early September.

Gaza City residents described relentless bombardments overnight.

"The house shakes with us all night long, the sound of explosions, artillery, warplanes, ambulances, and cries for help is killing us," one of them, Ahmad al-Shanti, told AFP.

"The sound is getting closer, but where would we go?"

Another resident, Amal Abdel-Aal, said she watched the heavy strikes on the area, a week after being displaced from her home in Gaza City's Al-Sabra neighborhood.

"No one in Gaza has slept, not last night, not for a week. The artillery and air strikes in the east never stop. The sky flashes all night long," she added.

Gaza civil defense agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said air strikes and artillery fire overnight targeted areas to the northwest and southeast of Gaza City.

Late Thursday, the Israeli military detailed a range of operations across the Gaza Strip in recent weeks.

It said the maneuvers and strikes "created the conditions" for the military to intensify pressure on Hamas and lay the groundwork for the next stages of the campaign.

As Israel tightened its grip on the outskirts of Gaza City, meditators continued to wait for an official Israeli reaction to their latest cease-fire proposal that Hamas accepted earlier this week.

'Ball' in Israel's court

Israel and Hamas have held a string of indirect negotiations throughout the nearly two-year conflict, paving the way for a pair of short cease-fires during which Israeli hostages were freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Sources from Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad told AFP this week that the latest cease-fire proposal calls for the release of 10 hostages and 18 bodies from Gaza.

The remaining hostages would be released in a second phase alongside talks for a wider settlement.

Qatar and Egypt, backed by the United States, have overseen several rounds of shuttle diplomacy.

Qatar said the latest proposal was "almost identical" to an earlier version approved by Israel, while Cairo said Monday that "the ball is now in its [Israel's] court."

Late Wednesday, Hamas lambasted the Israeli defense ministry's approval of plans to take control of Gaza City, saying it showed its "blatant disregard" for efforts to broker a cease-fire and hostage release deal.

"Today's announcement by the terrorist occupation army of the start of an operation against Gaza City and its nearly one million residents and displaced persons... demonstrates... a blatant disregard for the efforts made by the mediators," it said in a statement.