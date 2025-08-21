South Lebanon: Israeli strike on motorcycle in Deir Siryan, surface-to-surface missiles used for first time since cease-fire | LIVE

The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed that one person was killed in the Israeli drone strike on Deir Siryan.
Washington sanctions four ICC judges
The United States’ decision to impose sanctions on four judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), announced Tuesday by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on grounds of the court’s alleged “politicization,” has sparked widespread controversy and criticism, particularly from France. Israel, however, welcomed the move.
The sanctions target Canadian judge Kimberly Prost; French judge Nicolas Guillou, who is involved in the case concerning an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; and two deputy prosecutors, Nazhat Shameem Khan of Fiji and Mame Mandiaye Niang of Senegal. They were sanctioned for “directly participating in the ICC’s efforts to investigate, arrest, detain or prosecute U.S. or Israeli nationals without the consent of either country,” Rubio said in a statement.
Hamas: Gaza offensive plan shows Israel’s “flagrant disregard” for mediation efforts
Hamas said Wednesday that Israel’s plan to conquer Gaza City, for which the government recalled 60,000 reservists, demonstrates Israel’s “flagrant disregard” for cease-fire mediation efforts.
The group added that while it had agreed to the latest proposal put forward by mediators, Israel “insists on continuing its barbaric war.” By failing to respond to the proposal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “shows he is the real obstacle to any agreement, that he does not care about the lives of [Israeli hostages] and that he has no serious intention of recovering them,” the statement read.
South Lebanon: Israeli overnight strikes on Hosh, Ansar and Deir al-Zahrani
Overnight, the Israeli army carried out several strikes on southern Lebanon, including the outskirts of Ansar (Nabatieh) at around 10:30 p.m. According to L'Orient Today's south Lebanon correspondent, the attacks were carried out with ground-to-ground missiles fired from Israeli territory — the first time these weapons have been used since the Nov. 27, 2024, cease-fire.
Another strike with the same type of projectile later targeted the “al-Ras” area in Deir al-Zahrani (Nabatieh). Residents reported seeing the missiles in the sky.
Earlier, an Israeli airstrike on Hosh (Sour) injured seven people. The targeted apartment had already been struck previously.
Also during the night, automatic gunfire was launched from the Rweissat al-Alam site on the disputed Kfar Shuba hills toward the village of Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya) in the eastern sector of the border.
The Israeli army later said it had struck “infrastructure, weapons depots and a rocket launcher” in southern Lebanon, without specifying locations or the type of munitions used.
South Lebanon: An Israeli drone strike near a construction vehicle in Aitaroun (Bint Jbeil).
South Lebanon: One killed in Israeli drone strike on motorcycle in Deir Siriane
Around 7 a.m., an Israeli drone targeted a scooter in Deir Siryan, in Marjayoun district, killing its driver, our correspondent in southern Lebanon reported. Israeli drones continued to fly over the area after the strike.
According to local information, the victim was identified as Salim Salman al-Khatib. Two of his brothers were previously killed in Israeli attacks.
Good morning, thank you for joining us for today's live coverage of the Gaza war, the fragile cease-fire in Lebanon and the developments in the region.
Make sure to read our Morning Brief to get caught up with everything you need to know today.
