South Lebanon: Israeli strike on motorcycle in Deir Siryan, surface-to-surface missiles used for first time since cease-fire | LIVE

South Lebanon: Israeli overnight strikes on Hosh, Ansar and Deir al-Zahrani

Overnight, the Israeli army carried out several strikes on southern Lebanon, including the outskirts of Ansar (Nabatieh) at around 10:30 p.m. According to L'Orient Today's south Lebanon correspondent, the attacks were carried out with ground-to-ground missiles fired from Israeli territory — the first time these weapons have been used since the Nov. 27, 2024, cease-fire.

Another strike with the same type of projectile later targeted the “al-Ras” area in Deir al-Zahrani (Nabatieh). Residents reported seeing the missiles in the sky.

Earlier, an Israeli airstrike on Hosh (Sour) injured seven people. The targeted apartment had already been struck previously.

Also during the night, automatic gunfire was launched from the Rweissat al-Alam site on the disputed Kfar Shuba hills toward the village of Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya) in the eastern sector of the border.

The Israeli army later said it had struck “infrastructure, weapons depots and a rocket launcher” in southern Lebanon, without specifying locations or the type of munitions used.