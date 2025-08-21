Israel greenlights West Bank settlements, Gaza City occupation; kills 1 in south Lebanon: Everything you need to know this Thursday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Thursday, Aug. 21.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 21 August 2025 09:21
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch today:9 a.m.: Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar meets with Beirut governor Marwan Abboud and the city's municipal council.Updates on the Gaza cease-fire and international reactions to Israeli settlement plans. Israel advances plans to occupy Gaza, create settlements bisecting West Bank: Israel ordered the evacuation of Jabaliya and Gaza City’s outskirts, again defying international and domestic outcry against further military expansion, after its defense minister greenlit a plan calling up 60,000 reservists to storm Gaza’s center to capture the remaining third of the territory not under Israeli occupation. West Bank: The same day, Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the...
