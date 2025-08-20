Steady improvement in activity at Beirut Port during the first half of 2025

In a statement, Elie Zakhour, first vice president of the Arab Federation of Chambers of Maritime Commerce and former head of the International Chamber of Navigation in Beirut, said activity at the Beirut Port showed “satisfactory” results in the first half of 2025, despite Israel’s ongoing strikes on Lebanon after the Nov. 27, 2024, cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Zakhour said overall port activity in the first six months of 2025 was higher than during the same period last year. The port welcomed 684 ships, down 11 percent from 770 in 2024, but handled 3.07 million tons of goods, up 14 percent from 2.68 million tons a year earlier.

Container traffic reflected the same trend. The port processed 405,629 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the first half of 2025, compared with 371,959 in 2024, a 9 percent increase. Imported containers for local consumption rose 23 percent, from 126,335 TEUs in 2024 to 155,517 this year.

By contrast, exports of containers filled with Lebanese goods fell 9 percent, from 36,463 TEUs to 33,200. Transshipment containers also declined, dropping 21 percent from 105,411 TEUs to 83,610. Meanwhile, re-exported empty containers rose 29 percent, from 86,730 to 111,769.

Car imports through the port surged 35 percent, with 27,009 vehicles arriving in the first half of 2025 compared with 20,002 a year earlier, Zakhour added.