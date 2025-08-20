Thick smoke from incinerated tires continues to fill Tripoli

The sky over Tripoli remained dark on Wednesday with thick columns of black smoke from burning tires, L'Orient Today's North Lebanon correspondent reported.

The burning tires, which were lit to recover copper, sparked a fire in the informal dumps of Saqi al-Tabbaneh, and Civil Defense teams are working to extinguish it.

Our correspondent added that residents of nearby homes were forced to leave due to the toxic fumes. Two Civil Defense members responding to the fire also had to be rescued after inhaling the same smoke.

This is not the first time this has happened in Tripoli. Despite numerous calls and decisions made at different levels by the municipality and the governorate, the phenomenon continues to repeat itself.

Reporting by our regional correspondent Michel Hallak.