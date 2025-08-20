Macron says Israel's offensive will lead to 'disaster'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Israel's "military offensive" to conquer Gaza City "can only lead to a complete disaster for both peoples," after Israel's defence minister authorised the call-up of around 60,000 reservists.
Israel's plan "will drag the region into a permanent war," the French president posted on social media, reiterating his call for an "international stabilisation mission."
