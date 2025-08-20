Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Macron says Israel's offensive will lead to 'disaster'


AFP / By AFP, 20 August 2025 16:14

French President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference in Washington, DC following negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine on Aug. 18, 2025 and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the annual ceremony at the eve of Israel’s Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers (Yom HaZikaron) at the Yad LaBanim Memorial in Jerusalem, on April 29, 2025. (Credit: AFP.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that Israel's "military offensive" to conquer Gaza City "can only lead to a complete disaster for both peoples," after Israel's defence minister authorised the call-up of around 60,000 reservists.

Israel's plan "will drag the region into a permanent war," the French president posted on social media, reiterating his call for an "international stabilisation mission."

