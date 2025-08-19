Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LEBANON

Public schools will provide only 4 days of instruction per week at school year's start


L'OLJ / 19 August 2025 20:36

Education Minister Rima Karameh. (Credit: National News Agency)

Lebanese Education Minister Rima Karameh announced Tuesday that public schools will provide only four days of instruction per week at the start of the 2025-2026 school year in Lebanon.

This decision was made following a meeting about preparations for the launch of the new academic year, according to a statement that did not provide further details. Karameh also addressed the issue of teachers’ schedules, particularly for schools offering afternoon classes.

The school year is set to begin on Sept. 15 in Lebanon. Since 2019, the school year has been weakened by the economic collapse, which has led to the devaluation of public sector salaries, disruptions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and, more recently, by the war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2023-24.

