GAZA CEASE-FIRE

Israel demands release of all hostages in any Gaza deal: Govt source to AFP


AFP / 19 August 2025 17:06

People take part in a demonstration organized by the families and friends of Israelis held hostage by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since 2023, calling for action to secure their release, in Tel Aviv on Aug. 17, 2025. (Credit: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP)

A senior Israeli official on Tuesday said the government demanded the release of all remaining hostages in any future Gaza deal, a day after Hamas accepted a new truce proposal.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the senior official said the government's stance had not changed and demanded the release of all hostages. 

