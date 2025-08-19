Foreign currency liquidity: BDL extends compliance deadline for banks

BEIRUT — On Aug. 14, Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank) extended the deadline for banks to meet its foreign currency liquidity requirements, issuing Intermediate Circular No. 739 to amend Circular No. 154 of 2020. The original circular had introduced exceptional measures aimed at reviving Lebanese banks’ operations.

Under the new rules, banks must maintain at all times a free account in foreign currencies with correspondent banks abroad equivalent to at least 3 percent of their total foreign currency deposits, calculated as of June 30, 2025. The initial deadlines — July 31, 2020, for the reference balance and Feb. 28, 2021, for full compliance — have been pushed back as part of the new amendment. Banks now have until June 30, 2026, to meet the requirements.

Circular No. 154, issued in August 2020 by former BDL Governor Riad Salameh, required banks to ask clients who had transferred more than $500,000 abroad (or the equivalent in other currencies) after July 2017 to repatriate 15 percent of the funds and deposit them in a "special account" blocked for five years. The ratio was set at 30 percent for board members, major shareholders, or any "politically exposed person" holding an executive, legislative, or administrative role in the state.