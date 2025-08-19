Jewelry depicting 'Greater Israel' given to Netanyahu sparks condemnations

BEIRUT — A piece of jewelry depicting "Greater Israel," presented to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an interview on Israel's i24 channel last week, has drawn condemnation from Jordan, Egypt and France, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

The jewelry was produced by the company of i24 interviewer Sharon Gal. During the interview, Gal gave Netanyahu the piece, which he said was for his wife, Sara, describing it as a "map of the Promised Land." When asked if he "connects to the vision," Netanyahu replied, "Very much so."

After the broadcast, a coalition of 31 Arab and Islamic countries — including Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria — condemned the remarks, saying they "constitute a direct threat to Arab national security, to the sovereignty of states, and to regional and international peace and security."

Haaretz reported that although the jewelry was not visible during the interview, Arab diplomats later discovered that Gal's company website sells pendants shaped like "Greater Israel," with an outline including parts of Egypt, all of Jordan and Lebanon, as well as parts of Syria and Iraq.

The term "Greater Israel" refers to biblical borders from the time of King Solomon, encompassing the occupied West Bank and territories in neighboring countries, which some ultra-nationalist Israelis rally to occupy.

Jordan and Egypt sought clarifications from Israel, but Tel Aviv’s responses were described as "an attempt to sweep the issue under the rug," Haaretz reported.

A source familiar with the matter said Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry emphasized that Netanyahu did not use the words "Greater Israel" and is "not responsible for the headlines published in the media after the interview." The explanation did not satisfy the neighboring countries.

French diplomatic sources, cited by Haaretz, said Monday that France "reiterates and emphasizes its commitment to the recognized borders of Jordan in accordance with international law and the two-state solution. Any vision or speech built on the violation of these principles must be rejected outright."

Last week, France, Jordan and European Union Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas also condemned Israel’s approval of the E1 settlement project, which plans the construction of more than 3,000 housing units east of Jerusalem.