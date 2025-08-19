Hezbollah’s last cards

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Reading Hezbollah has always been a delicate exercise. It has become even more so since the party lost its former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and the last war with Israel. There is no longer a pilot in the cockpit, and the party itself, along with the axis it belongs to, seems uncertain of where it is headed. Several factions coexist within the party, yet it remains unclear what weight they carry in decision-making, which depends above all on Tehran.A few months ago, Hezbollah seemed not entirely closed to the idea of negotiating its disarmament. Today, it threatens to “burn the country” rather than surrender its weapons. For some, this maneuver is nothing more than posturing to secure a better price for the party’s “normalization.” Others are convinced instead that civil war is inevitable.Between the two lie many possibilities.Hezbollah’s...

Reading Hezbollah has always been a delicate exercise. It has become even more so since the party lost its former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and the last war with Israel. There is no longer a pilot in the cockpit, and the party itself, along with the axis it belongs to, seems uncertain of where it is headed. Several factions coexist within the party, yet it remains unclear what weight they carry in decision-making, which depends above all on Tehran.A few months ago, Hezbollah seemed not entirely closed to the idea of negotiating its disarmament. Today, it threatens to “burn the country” rather than surrender its weapons. For some, this maneuver is nothing more than posturing to secure a better price for the party’s “normalization.” Others are convinced instead that civil war is inevitable.Between the two lie many...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in