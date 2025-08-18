Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
JUSTICE

Amine Salam case: Prosecutor seeks referral of defendants to criminal court

Financial Judge Dora al-Khazen has called for a trial against the former minister and his associates, Fadi Tamim and Elie Abboud, notably on charges of bribery, squander of public funds and blackmail.

L'OLJ / By Claude ASSAF, 18 August 2025 20:57

Former Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam during a press conference. (Credir: Dalati and Nohra)

The financial prosecution last week sent a formal request to Beirut’s first investigating judge, Bilal Halawi, asking for the referral of former Economy Minister Amine Salam, his financial adviser Fadi Tamim and Élie Abboud, president of the Association of Certified Public Accountants, to the Criminal Court.The move follows the conclusion of Judge Halawi’s investigation into allegations of embezzlement of public funds, forgery, illicit enrichment and blackmail against insurance companies. On July 10, he forwarded his findings to the financial prosecution for their opinion before drafting the request.The formal request was issued by Dora al-Khazen, the former acting financial prosecutor, who was recently appointed president of the Baabda Court of Appeal in the latest round of judicial appointments. Although she has been replaced as head...
