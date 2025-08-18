Amine Salam case: Prosecutor seeks referral of defendants to criminal court

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The financial prosecution last week sent a formal request to Beirut’s first investigating judge, Bilal Halawi, asking for the referral of former Economy Minister Amine Salam, his financial adviser Fadi Tamim and Élie Abboud, president of the Association of Certified Public Accountants, to the Criminal Court.The move follows the conclusion of Judge Halawi’s investigation into allegations of embezzlement of public funds, forgery, illicit enrichment and blackmail against insurance companies. On July 10, he forwarded his findings to the financial prosecution for their opinion before drafting the request.The formal request was issued by Dora al-Khazen, the former acting financial prosecutor, who was recently appointed president of the Baabda Court of Appeal in the latest round of judicial appointments. Although she has been replaced as head...

The financial prosecution last week sent a formal request to Beirut’s first investigating judge, Bilal Halawi, asking for the referral of former Economy Minister Amine Salam, his financial adviser Fadi Tamim and Élie Abboud, president of the Association of Certified Public Accountants, to the Criminal Court.The move follows the conclusion of Judge Halawi’s investigation into allegations of embezzlement of public funds, forgery, illicit enrichment and blackmail against insurance companies. On July 10, he forwarded his findings to the financial prosecution for their opinion before drafting the request.The formal request was issued by Dora al-Khazen, the former acting financial prosecutor, who was recently appointed president of the Baabda Court of Appeal in the latest round of judicial appointments. Although she has been replaced as...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in