GAZA

Egypt says new Gaza truce proposal sent to Israel


AFP / 18 August 2025 20:06

Palestinian families arrive with their belongings in Nusseirat, in the center of the Gaza Strip, on Aug. 18, 2025, as they flee their homes in Gaza City and head south. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

Egypt and Qatar have submitted a new Gaza cease-fire proposal to Israel, the head of Egypt's State Information Service said Monday, adding that "the ball is now in its court."

Speaking to Egyptian state-linked media Al-Qahera News, which is close to Egypt's intelligence services, Diaa Rashwan said mediators Egypt and Qatar had prepared the new proposal based on a recent U.S. plan.

