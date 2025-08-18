Aoun discusses importance of 'preserving Christian presence in Arab Middle East, curbing emigration'

During a meeting with Patriarch Mar Awa III of the Assyrian Church of the East, President Joseph Aoun emphasized Monday "the importance of preserving the Christian presence in the Arab Middle East and curbing the emigration of Christians," the Lebanese presidency said on X.

Aoun stated that Christians are a "fundamental element of both Arab and Islamic societies."

The emigration of Eastern Christians refers to the long and ongoing departure of Christian communities from the Middle East, notably from countries such as Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt and Palestine, due to a combination of political instability, sectarian violence, economic difficulties and persecution.