GAZA WAR

Hamas agrees to new Gaza cease-fire proposal: Hamas source


AFP / 18 August 2025 18:20

Palestinians displaced by Israeli strikes in a camp in Gaza City, Aug. 17, 2025. (Credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

A Hamas source told AFP on Monday that the Palestinian militants had agreed to a new proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza, devastated by more than 22 months of war between the Islamist group and Israel. 

"Hamas has delivered its response to the mediators, confirming that Hamas and the factions agreed to the new cease-fire proposal without requesting any amendments," the Hamas source told AFP, requesting anonymity.

A Palestinian official earlier on Monday told AFP that mediators had proposed an initial 60-day truce and hostage release in two batches.

