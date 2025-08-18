Hamas agrees to new Gaza cease-fire proposal: Hamas source

A Hamas source told AFP on Monday that the Palestinian militants had agreed to a new proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza, devastated by more than 22 months of war between the Islamist group and Israel.

"Hamas has delivered its response to the mediators, confirming that Hamas and the factions agreed to the new cease-fire proposal without requesting any amendments," the Hamas source told AFP, requesting anonymity.

A Palestinian official earlier on Monday told AFP that mediators had proposed an initial 60-day truce and hostage release in two batches.