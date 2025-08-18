‘When it flies lower, a strike follows’: Life under the buzz of Israeli drone war in south Lebanon

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The wall is pockmarked with shrapnel, except for the spot where Fatima was standing on Dec. 8 — the day that shattered her husband’s life.“She was doing the laundry when the [Israeli] drone struck. That’s why this part of the wall is intact: the shrapnel pierced through,” Hassan Daher said on Aug. 6, sitting in the patio of his house in Debbine, in southern Lebanon's Marjayoun district.“She died instantly. I wasn’t able to wash away the bloodstains,” he added, pointing to brown patches on the floor tiles.He then turned toward the balcony on the ground floor, riddled with shell fragments. “There, my daughter Amal was hanging the laundry. When we arrived with my son Hussein, her body was trembling on the ground, silently. She died in the hospital on Dec. 12. Her husband, Ali, was lying next to her.” As lived on the ground In southern...

