Behind the photos: Gaza's war through Omar al-Qatta's lens

AFP’s photographer Omar al-Qatta says he has seen it all in Gaza: "the starvation, genocide, the invasion of Israeli tanks, the attacks against schools and hospitals." Omar, whose photos made the front pages of media outlets around the world and circulated heavily on social media platforms, has escaped death multiple times and wants to make sure the rest of the world sees the true Israeli war on Gaza.

Waiting for him back home as he roams the Palestinian enclave are his two sons, his wife and his two elderly parents. “I’m surviving on daqqa,” he says. "What’s that?" I ask, and his wife giggles in the background.

“Daqqa is a staple dish from Gaza made with Palestinian chili, tomato relish, peppers, onions, tomatoes, lemon juice and olive oil — but now even most of the ingredients are not there, especially olive oil," he explains.





“When I’m not taking photos, I’m tired and don’t have energy. I’m thinking of how to secure food for my family," he explains. “I walk from one place to another because I need sugar and feel faint. But I also need the world to see what is happening to my people."

"Journalists in Gaza are being killed by Israel on live television, one by one,” he says.

The latest being 28-year-old Al Jazeera’s Anas Sharif, who was a close friend of Omar. Earlier in August, Sharif was killed along with seven other journalists when Israel targeted their tent. Israel has killed nearly 270 journalists and media workers since it launched its war on Gaza, according to Al Jazeera.

Omar says he has “seen the unthinkable,” speaking to L’Orient Today from Hay al-Daraj, one of the oldest streets in Gaza City. With the sounds of ambulance sirens behind, Omar says some images stayed with him, and recalls the circumstances in which he shot some of them.

'She put one of the corpses on her lap and wept'





“This was taken in March 2024. It was the first day the Israeli army invaded Al-Shifa hospital, in the Rimal neighborhood, after it had attacked it,” Omar recalls. The journalists weren’t able to go in, so they would get as close to it as possible.

“They started targeting houses surrounding the hospital, and I started filming it. One of the houses next to me was targeted, and rubble and debris were falling on and around me as the house exploded. Till this day, I have no idea how God protected me," he recounts. "Suddenly, a lady comes running towards me, screaming, ‘My husband, my kids.’ They had all been killed in the strike, four children all gone in a second. She had gone to get flour, when it was still found in Gaza. She put one of the corpses in her lap and wept.”

'Children's bodies were wrapped in blankets'





"It was Aug. 10, 2024. A day I would never forget. I was sleeping when I received a call that a school had been struck. I immediately headed to the scene of the strike," he recalls. "It was dark when I arrived. I looked down and found shredded limbs all around me. I was stepping on them," Omar says.

That day, over 100 people were killed, including young children, during their morning prayers. "I had never seen so many corpses in one place. There were no shrouds at the school, so the children were wrapped in blankets till the Civil Defense arrived to transport them to the hospital," he explains.

Ismail al-Thawabta, the head of Gaza’s Government Media Office, had told Al Jazeera that the Israeli army used three bombs weighing 2,000 pounds (907kg) each in its attack against al-Tabin school, located in the Daraj district.

'I would take a photo of the people and then look at the sky'

“It was the first airdrop in the first phases of the starvation of Gaza in April 2024. The Emiratis announced a time and place for the airdrop, and so I headed there as people desperate and hungry swarmed to the site, for many, it was the first time they’d seen or witnessed an airdrop," the photojournalist recounts.

“When the parachutes were seen in the sky and I started filming, I was worried that one would drop on me and kill me. So I would take a photo of the people and then look at the sky, wary of being killed, and it did actually happen to some. The area is called Burj al-Mukhabarat in Gaza City, and it was all reduced to rubble, so the aid was being dropped on the rubble, and the people were desperate and hungry.”

The Gaza Government Media Office said at least 23 Palestinians have been killed and another 124 wounded in airdrops of aid since Israel's war on the enclave began in October 2023.

A reunion of neighbors with tanks 'a few hundred meters away'





“It was in May 2024, the day the Israeli army withdrew from Jabalia camp without announcing it. People saw the tanks withdrawing and headed there to check up on their houses — whatever is left of them anyway. I went to film, but I remained on the sidelines," Omar says. “Residents of Jabalia, who were displaced, had not seen each other in a while. It was like a reunion amid the rubble and tanks a few hundred meters away; it was surreal."

Suddenly, during the meetups, a school to Omar's left, housing displaced people, was targeted by two Israeli airstrikes. "People started screaming and running towards my direction, and I snapped the photo," he recounts.

'I took the photo as I heard screams of people coming from the school'





"I was sleeping when the Safad school in Hay al-Zeitoun was targeted by the Israeli army in June 2024. I received a call from my colleagues about the strike and immediately headed there,” Omar remembers. The Civil Defense was already on the scene while journalists were swarming around them. The Civil Defense was on call with the Israeli army, saying there were people still inside the school who needed to be rescued.

“I heard the army telling the Civil Defense not to enter and that they will attack the school with a second strike. Journalists started running for cover. I stood behind a pole and I saw a man parallel to me standing in the same way, trying to shield from the strike, the debris and the shrapnel, so I took the photo as I heard screams of people coming from the school.”