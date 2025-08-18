Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA

Hamas delegation in Egypt receives a cease-fire proposal


By AFP, 18 August 2025 12:58

Relatives of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli strike praying over his body in front of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Aug.18, 2025. (Credit: Hussam al-Masri/Reuters.)

A Hamas delegation has received a new cease-fire proposal for the Gaza Strip from mediators in Cairo, a Palestinian official close to the matter told AFP.

"The proposal is a framework agreement to launch negotiations on a permanent cease-fire. Hamas will hold internal consultations within its leadership," and with leaders of other allied groups on the new proposal, the source told AFP.

The document reprises the main points of a previous U.S. proposal, providing for a 60-day truce and the release, in two stages, of Israeli hostages abducted on Oct. 7, 2023, during Hamas' unprecedented attack in Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza.

Earlier, Saudi channel al-Hadath reported on the new proposal sent to Hamas and other Palestinian factions, which called for a swift response "in the next few hours."

Al-Hadath and Qatari outlet al-Araby al-Jadid also indicated a meeting will take place in Egypt during the day between mediators, with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad al-Thani in attendance.

A Hamas delegation has received a new cease-fire proposal for the Gaza Strip from mediators in Cairo, a Palestinian official close to the matter told AFP."The proposal is a framework agreement to launch negotiations on a permanent cease-fire. Hamas will hold internal consultations within its leadership," and with leaders of other allied groups on the new proposal, the source told AFP. The document reprises the main points of a previous U.S. proposal, providing for a 60-day truce and the release, in two stages, of Israeli hostages abducted on Oct. 7, 2023, during Hamas' unprecedented attack in Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza.Earlier, Saudi channel al-Hadath reported on the new proposal sent to Hamas and other Palestinian factions, which called for a swift response "in the next few hours." Al-Hadath and...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read