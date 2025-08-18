Hamas delegation in Egypt receives a cease-fire proposal

A Hamas delegation has received a new cease-fire proposal for the Gaza Strip from mediators in Cairo, a Palestinian official close to the matter told AFP.

"The proposal is a framework agreement to launch negotiations on a permanent cease-fire. Hamas will hold internal consultations within its leadership," and with leaders of other allied groups on the new proposal, the source told AFP.

The document reprises the main points of a previous U.S. proposal, providing for a 60-day truce and the release, in two stages, of Israeli hostages abducted on Oct. 7, 2023, during Hamas' unprecedented attack in Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza.

Earlier, Saudi channel al-Hadath reported on the new proposal sent to Hamas and other Palestinian factions, which called for a swift response "in the next few hours."

Al-Hadath and Qatari outlet al-Araby al-Jadid also indicated a meeting will take place in Egypt during the day between mediators, with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad al-Thani in attendance.