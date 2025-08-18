Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ARMS MONOPOLY

US envoy says Israel's turn to 'comply' as Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah


AFP / By AFP, 18 August 2025 10:23

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack speaks at the Baabda presidential palace on Aug.18 2025. (Credit: Mohammed Yassin/L'Orient Today.)

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack called on Israel to honour its commitments under a ceasefire that ended its war with Hezbollah, after the Lebanese government launched a process to disarm the militant group.

Under the truce agreement, weapons in Lebanon were to be restricted to the state and Israel was to fully withdraw its troops from the country, although it has kept forces in five border points it deems strategic.

"I think the Lebanese government has done their part. They've taken the first step. Now what we need is Israel to comply with that equal handshake," Barrack said following a meeting in Beirut with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack called on Israel to honour its commitments under a ceasefire that ended its war with Hezbollah, after the Lebanese government launched a process to disarm the militant group.

Under the truce agreement, weapons in Lebanon were to be restricted to the state and Israel was to fully withdraw its troops from the country, although it has kept forces in five border points it deems strategic.

"I think the Lebanese government has done their part. They've taken the first step. Now what we need is Israel to comply with that equal handshake," Barrack said following a meeting in Beirut with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read