US envoy says Israel's turn to 'comply' as Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack called on Israel to honour its commitments under a ceasefire that ended its war with Hezbollah, after the Lebanese government launched a process to disarm the militant group.

Under the truce agreement, weapons in Lebanon were to be restricted to the state and Israel was to fully withdraw its troops from the country, although it has kept forces in five border points it deems strategic.

"I think the Lebanese government has done their part. They've taken the first step. Now what we need is Israel to comply with that equal handshake," Barrack said following a meeting in Beirut with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.