Israel plans to evacuate Gaza within two months, Hamas to respond today to new truce proposal | LIVE

(Credit: Mohammed Yassine/L’Orient Today.)

Tom Barrack, Morgan Ortagus, and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson arrived at Ain al-Tineh on Monday for a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Berri, a close ally of Hezbollah, had told al-Arabiya the previous day that he supports “dialogue regarding the decision to establish a state monopoly on arms,” but does not back the way the issue is currently being presented — namely, with a timeline to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year.

“I’ll listen to the U.S. envoy to hear his vision for how disarmament would take place, but I have nothing to offer him from my side,” Berri said regarding the meeting with the American delegation.