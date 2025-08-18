Israel plans to evacuate Gaza within two months, Hamas to respond today to new truce proposal | LIVE

Tom Barrack, Morgan Ortagus, and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson arrived at Ain al-Tineh on Monday for a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
Berri, a close ally of Hezbollah, had told al-Arabiya the previous day that he supports “dialogue regarding the decision to establish a state monopoly on arms,” but does not back the way the issue is currently being presented — namely, with a timeline to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year.
“I’ll listen to the U.S. envoy to hear his vision for how disarmament would take place, but I have nothing to offer him from my side,” Berri said regarding the meeting with the American delegation.
Israeli drones flying at low altitude over parts of South Lebanon
Israeli drones are flying at low altitude over several towns in South Lebanon, according to our correspondent. The areas include Fawqa, Tahta (both in the Nabatieh district,) Kfar Roummane, and Deir al-Zahrani (Nabatieh district,) Khirbet Silm, Kfar Dounin, and Aita al-Shaab (Bint Jbeil district,) as well as Zrarieh, Arzay, and Khrayeb (Saida district.)
Gaza: Elderly man killed by falling airdropped aid box
An elderly man died in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, after being severely injured by an airdropped humanitarian aid box that fell on a tent sheltering displaced people, Al Jazeera reported, citing Nasser Hospital.
Several people have been killed or injured in recent weeks due to aid boxes falling during airdrops.
Humanitarian agencies continue to criticize the method as dangerous and inefficient. They warn that over two million people in Gaza are facing famine and urge Israel to allow unrestricted aid delivery through land crossings.
Gaza: Five die of hunger in 24 hours, including two children
Five people, including two children, have died from hunger and malnutrition in Gaza over the past 24 hours, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry, as reported by Haaretz.
This brings the total number of hunger-related deaths since the start of the war to 263, including 112 children.
During meeting with Barrack, Aoun says 'other parties' must now commit to cease-fire agreement
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, in his meeting with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Morgan Ortagus, stated that “what is needed now is for the other parties to commit to the terms” of the cease-fire agreement.
He also called on the international community — particularly Washington and Paris, the sponsors of the agreement — to “provide greater support to the Lebanese Army and speed up the international measures needed to launch reconstruction in areas affected by Israeli attacks.”
Hamas received new cease-fire proposal, response expected later Monday
Hamas has received a new cease-fire proposal and is expected to issue its response later today, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, as cited by Haaretz.
Al Jazeera also reported that Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani — who also serves as foreign minister — is expected to arrive in Egypt later on Monday to participate in ongoing cease-fire and hostage release negotiations.
Israeli army chief: Gaza residents to be ‘evacuated’ within two months
Israel’s military is preparing to evacuate residents of Gaza within two months ahead of an expanded ground operation, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12, cited by Al Jazeera.
In closed-door discussions, army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reportedly stated that “the expected evacuation process of residents from Gaza City will take less than two months,” and that the military is preparing a range of tools to “encourage” civilians to relocate to humanitarian zones.
Once that stage is complete, Zamir said, the army will move to “surround Gaza City, enter it, and occupy it,” while aiming to “minimise the use of reserve forces as much as possible.”
The report also noted that Israel is in talks with at least five countries — Indonesia, Somaliland, Uganda, South Sudan, and Libya — to potentially host displaced Palestinians from Gaza.
Human rights organizations have denounced the plans, warning they may constitute forced displacement under international law.
South Lebanon
An Israeli army drone just dropped a sound bomb on the border town of Dhaira (Sour district,) according to our correspondent.
Barrack: Washington not resorting to threats over Hezbollah disarmament
During his press conference at the presidential palace, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack emphasized that Washington had not submitted any specific "proposal" to Israel.
“What we are doing is implementing an agreement that was violated,” he said. He added that the U.S. administration "is not resorting to threats regarding Hezbollah’s disarmament."
Barrack from Baabda: Lebanon has taken a first step, now it’s Israel’s turn
Speaking from Baabda Palace, Tom Barrack said, that in the coming weeks, significant progress will be made and the beginning of a roadmap for dialogue with all neighbors will be created.
"I think the Lebanese government has done their part. They've taken the first step. Now what we need is Israel to comply with that equal handshake," Barrack declared.
US envoy Barrack begins official visit in Beirut
Having arrived in Beirut last night, U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack began his round of meetings with Lebanese officials on Monday morning. For the first stop of his visit, he was received by President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace, in the presence of Morgan Ortagus and a U.S. delegation.
Israel conducting 'a deliberate starvation campaign' in Gaza, says Amnesty International
Israel is carrying out a “deliberate starvation campaign” in Gaza, Amnesty International said in a statement, as the U.N. and several NGOs continue to warn of an imminent famine in the war-torn Palestinian territory.
“The deadly combination of hunger and disease is not an unfortunate side effect of Israeli military operations in Gaza,” the human rights organization stated. “It is the intentional result of plans and policies Israel has designed and implemented over the past 22 months to deliberately impose living conditions calculated to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians in Gaza.”
Israel’s Foreign Ministry and military have not yet responded to AFP’s request for comment.
Israeli army chief finalizes assault plans for Gaza City
The Israeli army “continues preparations to take Gaza City, including a large-scale mobilization of reservists,” reported Haaretz, after army chief Eyal Zamir approved the operational plans on Sunday.
These plans are expected to be presented to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by Tuesday or Wednesday, and then submitted to the Security Cabinet.
Hamas reportedly receives new cease-fire proposal, urged to respond 'within hours'
According to Saudi TV channel Al-Hadath, citing sources close to the negotiations, Hamas has received a new cease-fire proposal from Egyptian and Qatari mediators.
Other Palestinian factions have also received the proposal and are reportedly urging Hamas to respond “within the next few hours.”
Al-Hadath sources say a meeting of mediators is expected later today in Egypt, chaired by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed al-Thani.
Southern Lebanon: Israeli infiltration near Mais al-Jabal, house demolished
At 5:45 a.m., an Israeli army unit carried out a ground incursion about 200 meters into Lebanese territory near Mais al-Jabal, according to our South Lebanon correspondent. The soldiers advanced near the Kassayer neighborhood, heading toward Kroum al-Sharaqi.
The Israeli army blew up an unoccupied house, already partially damaged during the autumn war. No casualties were reported. The powerful explosion was heard in several nearby villages and completely destroyed the building.
