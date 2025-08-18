Israel prepares for Gaza mass displacement, Hezbollah urges Cabinet to reverse disarmament decision: Everything you need to know this Monday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Monday, Aug. 18.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 18 August 2025 09:30
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch today:Updates on Israel's planned offensive and mass displacement in GazaU.S. envoys Tom Barrack and Morgan Ortagus return to Lebanon following Cabinet's decision to disarm Hezbollah.Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji’s receives:10:00 a.m: British Ambassador Hamish Cowell, 10:30 a.m.: Uruguayan Ambassador Carlos Guito, 11:00 a.m: Pakistani Ambassador Salman Athar11:00 a.m.: Hezbollah delegation, led by Mahmoud Qomati, meets with allied parties at SSNP HQ in Raouche12:00 p.m.: Sovereign Front for Lebanon holds urgent meeting over Naim Qassem’s speech in Sodeco Israel prepares mass displacement of Palestinians ahead of military push: Despite Hamas showing willingness to meet Israel’s cease-fire terms —...
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch today:Updates on Israel's planned offensive and mass displacement in GazaU.S. envoys Tom Barrack and Morgan Ortagus return to Lebanon following Cabinet's decision to disarm Hezbollah.Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji’s receives:10:00 a.m: British Ambassador Hamish Cowell, 10:30 a.m.: Uruguayan Ambassador Carlos Guito, 11:00 a.m: Pakistani Ambassador Salman Athar11:00 a.m.: Hezbollah delegation, led by Mahmoud Qomati, meets with allied parties at SSNP HQ in Raouche12:00 p.m.: Sovereign Front for Lebanon holds urgent meeting over Naim Qassem’s speech in Sodeco Israel prepares mass displacement of Palestinians ahead of military push: Despite Hamas showing willingness to meet Israel’s cease-fire...
On the same topic