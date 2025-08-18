Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Israel prepares for Gaza mass displacement, Hezbollah urges Cabinet to reverse disarmament decision: Everything you need to know this Monday

Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Monday, Aug. 18.

L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 18 August 2025 09:30

Israel prepares for Gaza mass displacement, Hezbollah urges Cabinet to reverse disarmament decision: Everything you need to know this Monday

Picture taken from the southern Lebanese village of Marjayoun shows smoke rising from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the outskirts of the village of Kfar Tibnit on Aug. 15, 2025. (Credit: Rabih Daher/AFP)

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch today:Updates on Israel's planned offensive and mass displacement in GazaU.S. envoys Tom Barrack and Morgan Ortagus return to Lebanon following Cabinet's decision to disarm Hezbollah.Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji’s receives:10:00 a.m: British Ambassador Hamish Cowell, 10:30 a.m.: Uruguayan Ambassador Carlos Guito, 11:00 a.m: Pakistani Ambassador Salman Athar11:00 a.m.: Hezbollah delegation, led by Mahmoud Qomati, meets with allied parties at SSNP HQ in Raouche12:00 p.m.: Sovereign Front for Lebanon holds urgent meeting over Naim Qassem’s speech in Sodeco Israel prepares mass displacement of Palestinians ahead of military push: Despite Hamas showing willingness to meet Israel’s cease-fire terms —...
