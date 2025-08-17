Irsael army says war plan 'focusing' on Gaza City

The Israeli army's chief of staff said Sunday the military was pressing ahead with plans for the next phase of its Gaza offensive, with a focus on Gaza City.

"Today we are approving the plan for the next phase of the war," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said during a field visit to the Palestinian territory, according to an army statement.

"We will maintain the momentum of Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' while focusing on Gaza City. We will continue to strike until the decisive defeat of Hamas," he said.

The large-scale operation in Gaza, dubbed "Gideon's Chariots" by the Israeli army, began in mid-May.

"We will continue to strike until the decisive defeat of Hamas, with the hostages always at the forefront of our minds," Zamir added.

In response, Hamas said the plans would result in "a new wave of extermination and mass displacement."

The Palestinian militant group also condemned the proposals as a "major war crime" which it said reflected Israel's "disregard for international and humanitarian law."

Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid out his plan, approved by his security cabinet, for a new phase of operations in Gaza.

Israel has said it is preparing to take control of Gaza City and neighbouring refugee camps with the stated aim of defeating Hamas and freeing the hostages kidnapped during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack that sparked the 22-month war.

Zamir said Israel's ongoing offensive had "achieved its objectives," that "Hamas no longer possesses the same capabilities," and the military had dealt the Palestinian militant group a "severe blow."

"The current campaign is not a pinpoint one; it is just another layer in a long-term and planned strategy," he added.

On Friday, the army said its troops were conducting a series of operations on the outskirts of Gaza City, where residents have been reporting intense strikes and ground incursions for days.

Israel on Saturday said it was preparing "to move the population from combat zones to the southern Gaza Strip for their protection."

Hamas said Israel's statements on this, including its plans for the installation of tents in southern Gaza, were "a blatant deception to cover up the imminent massacre and forced displacement."

Israel's army radio reported on Sunday that residents would be evacuated before troops encircle Gaza City and finally seize it, beginning "in the coming weeks."

Tens of thousands of reservist soldiers would be called up for the mission, the report added.