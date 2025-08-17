Israel says struck Houthi 'energy infrastructure site' in Yemen

Israel's military said Sunday it struck an "energy infrastructure site" in Yemen used by the Houthi rebels, the latest action against the Iran-backed group which has launched attacks at Israel throughout the Gaza war.

A military statement said Israeli forces "struck ... deep inside Yemen, targeting an energy infrastructure site that served the Houthi terrorist regime" in the area of Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, without naming the site.

The Houthis' Al-Masirah TV, citing a civil defense source, reported "an aggression targeting the Haziz power plant" south of Sanaa.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Since the October 2023 start of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel, claiming to act in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Most Houthi attacks have been intercepted, but have prompted Israeli air strikes on rebel targets in Yemen.

The military said its latest "strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks" by the Houthis.

On Thursday, Israel said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, with the Houthis later claiming responsibility for it.

Beyond attacks on Israel, the Houthis have also targeted alleged Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden off Yemen.

The Iran-backed group broadened its campaign to target ships tied to the United States and Britain after the two countries began military strikes aimed at securing the waterway in January 2024.

In May, the rebels cemented a cease-fire with the United States that ended weeks of intense U.S. strikes, but vowed to continue targeting Israeli ships.