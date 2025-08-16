Palestinian refugees call for a ‘comprehensive dialogue with the Lebanese government’

The Hamas media official in Lebanon, Ra’fat Mara, stated on Saturday that Palestinian refugees are calling for a “comprehensive dialogue with the Lebanese government.”

“Resistance remains faithful to its principles and vision. Our unity and resistance are essential pillars to thwart the occupation’s plans,” Mara said, according to the National News Agency (NNA, official). “Palestinian refugees in Lebanon are committed to security and stability and are calling for a comprehensive dialogue with the Lebanese government to address various issues,” he added. He also noted that “the great sacrifices made by our people reflect the level of brutal Israeli terrorism, as well as our people’s attachment to their land and identity.”

On Oct. 8, 2023, Hezbollah opened a front in support of Hamas against Israel by firing rockets into northern Israel from southern Lebanon. After a year of cross-border attacks and weakening Hamas, the Israeli army concentrated its operations in Lebanon, conducting intense strikes mainly on Hezbollah strongholds. Despite the cease-fire reached last November, Israel continues strikes in Lebanon and maintains a presence at five locations it considers strategic. Lebanese authorities recently requested the army to develop a plan to disarm the party, a decision Hezbollah contests.