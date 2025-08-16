Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SECURITY

Arrest of a gang of counterfeiters, including two at Roumieh prison


16 August 2025 15:20,

Lire cet article en Français
Arrest of a gang of counterfeiters, including two at Roumieh prison

A man holding $50 bills. Illustration photo, Envato.

The General Directorate of General Security announced on Saturday, in a statement, the arrest of two Lebanese men, M.Ch and A.Ch, suspected of circulating counterfeit bills in Lebanon. Counterfeit U.S. $100 bills were seized in their possession.

The investigation revealed the involvement of two other individuals in the distribution of counterfeit bills, Lebanese nationals A.D. and G.M., who were found to be inmates at Roumié prison.

All suspects have been handed over to the judiciary.

Arrestation d’une bande de faux-monnayeurs, dont deux à la prison de Roumié

Arrestation d’une bande de faux-monnayeurs, dont deux à la prison de Roumié

The General Directorate of General Security announced on Saturday, in a statement, the arrest of two Lebanese men, M.Ch and A.Ch, suspected of circulating counterfeit bills in Lebanon. Counterfeit U.S. $100 bills were seized in their possession.The investigation revealed the involvement of two other individuals in the distribution of counterfeit bills, Lebanese nationals A.D. and G.M., who were found to be inmates at Roumié prison.All suspects have been handed over to the judiciary.Arrestation d’une bande de faux-monnayeurs, dont deux à la prison de Roumié...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read