Arrest of a gang of counterfeiters, including two at Roumieh prison

A man holding $50 bills. Illustration photo, Envato.
The General Directorate of General Security announced on Saturday, in a statement, the arrest of two Lebanese men, M.Ch and A.Ch, suspected of circulating counterfeit bills in Lebanon. Counterfeit U.S. $100 bills were seized in their possession.
The investigation revealed the involvement of two other individuals in the distribution of counterfeit bills, Lebanese nationals A.D. and G.M., who were found to be inmates at Roumié prison.
All suspects have been handed over to the judiciary.
The General Directorate of General Security announced on Saturday, in a statement, the arrest of two Lebanese men, M.Ch and A.Ch, suspected of circulating counterfeit bills in Lebanon. Counterfeit U.S. $100 bills were seized in their possession.The investigation revealed the involvement of two other individuals in the distribution of counterfeit bills, Lebanese nationals A.D. and G.M., who were found to be inmates at Roumié prison.All suspects have been handed over to the judiciary.Arrestation d’une bande de faux-monnayeurs, dont deux à la prison de Roumié...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.