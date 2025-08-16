Arrest of a gang of counterfeiters, including two at Roumieh prison

The General Directorate of General Security announced on Saturday, in a statement, the arrest of two Lebanese men, M.Ch and A.Ch, suspected of circulating counterfeit bills in Lebanon. Counterfeit U.S. $100 bills were seized in their possession.

The investigation revealed the involvement of two other individuals in the distribution of counterfeit bills, Lebanese nationals A.D. and G.M., who were found to be inmates at Roumié prison.

All suspects have been handed over to the judiciary.