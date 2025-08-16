Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LETTERS FROM GAZA

The beach: A final refuge for Palestinians in Gaza

The Mediterranean once embodied a feeling of freedom in an enclave under blockade. Today, the coast serves as a makeshift shelter for the displaced facing Israeli restrictions.

By Céline MARTELET, 16 August 2025 16:04,

The beach: A final refuge for Palestinians in Gaza

Malak’s son on the beach in Gaza, August 2025. (Credit: DR.)

"My children were so happy,” Malak* writes in her first WhatsApp message, accompanied by a video. Her youngest son, around ten, smiles before running into the crashing waves — briefly escaping the war that surrounds them.On the horizon, the sun sinks into the Mediterranean, casting a soft orange glow. For a moment, it feels as if Gaza’s suffering has faded — but only for a moment."The sea has become another front. Even fishermen are no longer allowed to go there. The other day, I saw a small fishing boat being shot at by Israeli soldiers. A man on board died. We're afraid, but we go anyway," confides Malak in a soft but weary voice. On July 12, the Arabic-speaking spokesman for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, issued a warning on X. A few lines addressed to "fishermen, swimmers, and divers" to inform them...
