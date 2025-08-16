Zelensky to meet Donald Trump on Monday in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday that he will meet Donald Trump on Monday in Washington to discuss resolving the conflict in Ukraine, following the meeting between the U.S. president and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

On his X account, Zelensky also stated that Donald Trump, during a call on Saturday, had informed him of the ‘main points’ of his conversation with the Russian president in Alaska.

“On Monday, I will meet President Trump in Washington to discuss all the details to end the killings and the war,” Zelensky said. “I am grateful for the invitation.

It is important that Europeans be involved at every step in order to provide reliable security guarantees, alongside the United States,” he continued. He specified that he had spoken by phone with Trump for about an hour, before being joined in the conversation by European leaders.

Zelensky also reiterated his wish for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin, as proposed by the U.S. president. “It is important that America’s strength have an impact on the development of the situation,” he stressed, adding that he had spoken with Donald Trump about “positive signals from the American side” to provide Kyiv with security guarantees.