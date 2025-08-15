Security agreement with Turkey contributes to Syria's regional repositioning

The Syrian and Turkish Foreign Ministers (Assaad al-Shaibani and Hakan Fidan, from left to right), alongside the Syrian Defense Minister (Mourhaf Abou Qasra) and his intelligence chief (Hussein al-Salama), met in Ankara on Aug. 13, 2025, in particular to sign a security agreement between the two countries. (Credit: Turkish Foreign Ministry Press Service/AFP)
After being discussed since the fall of the Assad regime, an agreement was signed on Wednesday, Aug. 13, in Ankara between the Syrian and Turkish defense ministers. Still in the protocol stage, the text aims to boost military cooperation between the two neighbors, with Turkey becoming Syria's main supporter after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8. While the original goal was to set up Turkish bases in the country and for Ankara to operate within Syrian airspace, few details have surfaced so far. Another interview from today Jack Lang to L'Orient-Le Jour: There must be sanctions against Netanyahu government This prospect prompted Israel to carry out deterrent strikes last April, while the two countries have experienced friction over the Syrian issue, all the while avoiding direct confrontation for now. The announcement...
