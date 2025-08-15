Security agreement with Turkey contributes to Syria's regional repositioning

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google After being discussed since the fall of the Assad regime, an agreement was signed on Wednesday, Aug. 13, in Ankara between the Syrian and Turkish defense ministers. Still in the protocol stage, the text aims to boost military cooperation between the two neighbors, with Turkey becoming Syria's main supporter after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8. While the original goal was to set up Turkish bases in the country and for Ankara to operate within Syrian airspace, few details have surfaced so far. Another interview from today Jack Lang to L'Orient-Le Jour: There must be sanctions against Netanyahu government This prospect prompted Israel to carry out deterrent strikes last April, while the two countries have experienced friction over the Syrian issue, all the while avoiding direct confrontation for now. The announcement...

