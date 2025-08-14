Two days of roadwork on Charles Helou Avenue, ISF announces

The Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced in a statement Thursday that traffic will be disrupted on Charles Helou Avenue in Beirut for two days due to work on the stormwater drainage network.

"One of the companies responsible for the repairs will carry out work on the stormwater treatment station in the Saifi neighborhood, Charles Helou Avenue, near the main headquarters of Kataeb, from 10 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2025, until the evening of Aug. 17, 2025," the ISF said.

"These works will result in a narrowing of the traffic lanes in the area. Citizens are asked to take note and to follow the instructions of the General Security officers and the signs in place, in order to facilitate traffic and avoid congestion," the statement said.

In recent days, the authorities have begun resurfacing work on the Jadra highway towards Saida, causing traffic jams, according to the Traffic Management Center and L'Orient-Le Jour's correspondent.