Diaries from Gaza: 'I will never miss your birthday cake'

As Israel began its large-scale offensive to “take over” Gaza City and talks for negotiations returned to the table, Noor marks her 27th birthday far from her family — yet her father still finds a way to make her smile.

OLJ / By Noor ALYACOUBI, 14 August 2025 19:19,

Diaries from Gaza: 'I will never miss your birthday cake'

The sun sets over Gaza, ravaged by Israel's offensive, as pictured from a position along the border with the besieged Palestinian territory in southern Israel on Aug. 10, 2025. (Credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP)

My father was always the one who bought me a cake on my birthday. If he was busy, he’d give one of my brothers the money and send them to get “Noor’s favorite chocolate birthday cake from Mazai,” one of Gaza’s most loved dessert shops. No matter the circumstances, he never missed it.I remember one birthday in my teens, during an Israeli aggression on Gaza. There was a curfew; people were too afraid to leave their homes, shops and markets were closed, and no transportation was available. Still, my father didn’t give up. After disappearing for almost two hours — we thought he was just sitting with a neighbor — he came back holding a birthday cake. He had walked everywhere, searching for any shop that might still be open. The political background Despite planned Israeli offensive on Gaza, talks back on the table I remember a birthday...
