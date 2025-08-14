Fires near the Litani River and in Bireh, Akkar

SOUTH LEBANON— The heat wave currently hitting Lebanon, characterized by temperatures much higher than seasonal averages, continues to create conditions favorable for fires in various regions.

According to our correspondent, a large fire broke out Thursday on a mountain near the Litani River by the village of Arzi (Saida district.) Civil defense crews were dispatched to the scene and are working to contain it.

Another fire broke out in the village of Bireh, in Akkar in northern Lebanon, destroying large areas of olive trees. The civil defense is doing its best to extinguish the fire with help from residents and municipal officials, who have called on authorities to send reinforcements to prevent the flames from reaching the forests of Kobeyate.

Reporting by our correspondent Muntasser Abdallah.