Hajjar visits the Beirut city guard brigade headquarters

BEIRUT — Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar visited the headquarters of the Beirut City Guard Brigade on Thursday, paying tribute to "their mission, which is essential in protecting the capital."

The minister conveyed "the ministry's determination to support this brigade and to provide it with all the necessary means to develop its capabilities."

Stating that he "knows well the problems this brigade has faced," Hajjar assured that it would soon, under its new leadership, regain its role in securing the city, alongside the Internal Security Forces and the Beirut gendarmerie command. "A mission that is not limited to security, but also extends to services and the facilitation of traffic," he added.

The minister's visit included a meeting with the commanders of the brigade, who explained their needs and the nature of their work to him.