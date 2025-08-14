Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

UN says Alawite killings likely included 'war crimes'


By AFP, 14 August 2025 13:09,

Syrians crossing the Nahr el-Kabir river in Akkar to enter Lebanon on April 1, 2025. (Credit: Michel Hallak/L'Orient Today.)

The U.N. commission investigating the violence committed in March by government forces against the Alawite minority in Syria concluded Thursday that the acts were "widespread and systematic" and could, in some cases, amount to "war crimes."

The commission states it has documented cases of "killings, torture and inhuman treatment of the dead, as well as large-scale looting and the burning of homes, which have led to the displacement of tens of thousands of civilians." These abuses "include acts that could constitute war crimes," it adds.

