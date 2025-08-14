A political solution for Gaza would amount to Israel’s defeat, says Netanyahu | LIVE

Israel kills 11 Palestinians in Gaza since dawn
According to Al Jazeera, at least 11 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since this morning.
Medical sources said eight people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a family home in Gaza City. Two more were killed in the Tuffah neighbourhood, also in Gaza City, and one person was killed at a Gaza Health Foundation aid distribution point.
South Lebanon: Israeli strikes and drone attack
In South Lebanon, an Israeli helicopter dropped a sound bomb near a shepherd close to Shebaa (Hasbaya district) without causing injuries.
The shepherd’s nearby parked car was also hit by an Israeli explosive. Later, an Israeli drone struck construction equipment in Yaroun (Bint Jbeil district), again causing no casualties.
Locals in Ainata confirmed the identity of the man killed in a drone strike Wednesday night between Ainata and Haris as Nasser Ghassan Nasrallah, a man in his sixties visiting Lebanon from Africa, who had lost a son in the last Hezbollah-Israel war.
Egypt condemns 'Greater Israel' ideology
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli “Greater Israel” ideology, calling for clarifications. The ministry stressed Egypt’s commitment to Middle East peace and denounced this ideology as provocative, destabilizing, and rejecting peace efforts.
This expansionist vision includes Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan, much of Syria and Iraq, parts of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Turkey, and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
Israeli Foreign Minister: Recognizing a Palestinian State would be 'suicidal'
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told Newsmax that accepting a Palestinian state would be “suicidal” for Israel, recalling that the 2005 Gaza withdrawal led to the rise of a large terrorist network.
Saar warned that giving Palestinians control over borders, airspace, and regional alliances would be dangerous, accusing supporters of a Palestinian state of neglecting Israel’s security.
Israeli Finance Minister to approve controversial West Bank settlement
Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich plans to approve construction of over 3,000 housing units in the “E1” area, linking Jerusalem to Maale Adumim settlement.
This move would split the occupied West Bank in two and “bury the idea of a Palestinian state,” Smotrich stated.
Netanyahu rejects political solution for Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed any political solution to the Gaza conflict during an interview with Newsmax in Jerusalem, calling it “defeat and surrender.”
Netanyahu emphasized the goal of eliminating Hamas and compared potential bombings of Gaza to the Allied bombing of Dresden in WWII, though he said population displacement is preferred.
Welcome to our live coverage of Middle East events: in Gaza, where the Israeli military continues its deadly offensive aiming to capture Gaza City, in Lebanon, where Israel continues strikes and targeted killings, and updates from Iran and Syria.
Catch up on what you missed yesterday and what to look out for today by reading our
