Unknown explosion kills two in Idlib

An explosion rocked the province of Idlib in northwestern Syria on Thursday, killing at least two people, according to official media, without specifying the cause.

Residents told AFP they heard detonations on the western outskirts of Idlib city, the provincial capital.

The official news agency Sana reported "an explosion of unknown cause in the vicinity of Idlib city."

State television, citing the Idlib health department, reported an "initial toll of two dead and four injured," without providing further details.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported "several loud successive explosions at a base of non-Syrian fighters containing an arms depot, while a drone flew over the area," describing thick plumes of smoke and panic among local residents.

At the end of July, a series of explosions in Idlib province killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 100, according to SOHR, at an arms depot belonging to the jihadist group Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) in Maaret Misrin, in the northern part of the province.

Authorities did not specify the cause of those blasts.