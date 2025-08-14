Gaza truce talks falter, Larijani rejects Hezbollah disarmament timeline, one killed in South: Everything you need to know this Thursday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Thursday, Aug. 14.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 14 August 2025 09:00, updated at 09:12
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch today:11:00 a.m. – Families of the Tleil explosion victims hold a sit-in outside the Beirut Palace of Justice on the fourth anniversary.11:00 a.m. – The Agriculture and Tourism Committee meets to discuss the farming sector, the impact of Israeli attacks, and proposed agricultural laws.2:15 p.m. – The first Air Algeria flight arrives in Beirut with Ambassador Mohammad Hassan.3:00 p.m. – Cabinet holds a session at the Grand Serail. Truce talks teeter as Israeli attacks presage threatened takeover of Gaza City: In Cairo meetings with mediators, Hamas’ delegation sought a rapid resumption of truce talks after a three week hiatus, Reuters reported, as Israel followed up its threat of total Gaza takeover,...
