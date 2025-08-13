UN chief puts Israel, Russia 'on notice' over conflict-related sexual violence accusations

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Israel and Russia on Tuesday that he has serious concerns about certain patterns of sexual violence carried out by their armed and security forces, according to a report seen by Reuters. The alleged crimes included incidents of genital violence, extended forced nudity of captives, and abusive, degrading strip searches meant to humiliate and interrogate.

In his annual report to the Security Council on conflict-related sexual violence, Guterres warned Israel and Russia that they could be listed next year among parties "credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of rape or other forms of sexual violence."

The warning stemmed from "significant concerns regarding patterns of certain forms of sexual violence that the United Nations have consistently documented," he wrote.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon called the concerns unfounded accusations.

The U.N. must address the shocking war crimes and sexual violence committed by Hamas, as well as the release of all hostages. Israel will not hesitate to protect its citizens and will continue to act in accordance with international law," Danon said in a statement. Hamas, whose Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel triggered the ongoing war in Gaza, were listed in Guterres' report on Tuesday as a group "credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of rape or other forms of sexual violence" in armed conflict.

“We categorically reject all these allegations," senior Hamas official Basem Naim told Reuters, adding in reference to Israeli remarks: “These are certainly new attempts to use lies to divert attention from the ongoing brutal crimes committed by this fascist government and its army against our people in Gaza."

'Credible information'

In his warning to Israel, Guterres said he was "gravely concerned about credible information of violations by Israeli armed and security forces" against Palestinians in several prisons, detention centers and a military base.

Cases documented by the United Nations show patterns of sexual violence, including genital violence, extended forced nudity, and repeated strip searches performed in an abusive and degrading way," he wrote in the report.

While Israeli authorities had engaged with his special envoy on sexual violence in conflict over the past year, Guterres said, "limited information has been provided on accountability measures undertaken in relation to alleged incidents of sexual violence, despite witness testimony and digital evidence of Israeli soldiers committing such violations."

Russia's mission to the U.N. in New York did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the report. Guterres stated that Russian authorities have not engaged with his special envoy.

Guterres stated that he was "gravely concerned about credible reports of violations by Russian armed and security forces and affiliated armed groups," mainly against Ukrainian prisoners of war, in 50 official and 22 unofficial detention facilities across Ukraine and Russia.

"These cases comprised a significant number of documented incidents of genital violence, including electrocution, beatings and burns to the genitals and forced stripping and prolonged nudity, used to humiliate and elicit confessions or information," he said. Russia launched its full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February 2022.