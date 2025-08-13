Between Hezbollah and the state, Yassine Jaber tries to find balance

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Although, his absence from successive Cabinet sessions that endorsed the principle of the state’s monopoly on arms drew considerable attention, his statement on Sunday drew even more.In a speech in Nabatieh, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said that a monopoly on arms was “a priority.” This stance was especially notable coming from a minister aligned with the Amal-Hezbollah duo, as he is close to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.On Monday, however, he slightly backtracked, as he told LBCI that while he wants the army “to gain control over the entire territory,” the question remained what guarantees Israel would give to allow a return to stability in Lebanon. He also noted in the interview that had he attended the Cabinet meeting, he would have done the same as his colleagues and walked out of the session. More on the topic Bassil:...

Although, his absence from successive Cabinet sessions that endorsed the principle of the state’s monopoly on arms drew considerable attention, his statement on Sunday drew even more.In a speech in Nabatieh, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said that a monopoly on arms was “a priority.” This stance was especially notable coming from a minister aligned with the Amal-Hezbollah duo, as he is close to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.On Monday, however, he slightly backtracked, as he told LBCI that while he wants the army “to gain control over the entire territory,” the question remained what guarantees Israel would give to allow a return to stability in Lebanon. He also noted in the interview that had he attended the Cabinet meeting, he would have done the same as his colleagues and walked out of the session. More on the topic...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in