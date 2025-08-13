Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Between Hezbollah and the state, Yassine Jaber tries to find balance

The finance minister, who openly spoke in favor of the state’s monopoly on arms, appears to coordinate his actions with Nabih Berri.

By Jeanine JALKH, 13 August 2025 12:05,

Between Hezbollah and the state, Yassine Jaber tries to find balance

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber at the presidential palace in Baabda, Feb.11, 2025. (Credit: Anwar Amro/AFP.)

Although, his absence from successive Cabinet sessions that endorsed the principle of the state’s monopoly on arms drew considerable attention, his statement on Sunday drew even more.In a speech in Nabatieh, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said that a monopoly on arms was “a priority.” This stance was especially notable coming from a minister aligned with the Amal-Hezbollah duo, as he is close to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.On Monday, however, he slightly backtracked, as he told LBCI that while he wants the army “to gain control over the entire territory,” the question remained what guarantees Israel would give to allow a return to stability in Lebanon. He also noted in the interview that had he attended the Cabinet meeting, he would have done the same as his colleagues and walked out of the session. More on the topic Bassil:...
