Israel in talks with South Sudan to 'resettle' Palestinians from Gaza

BEIRUT — Israel is in discussions with South Sudan over the possible relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, part of a broader effort to facilitate mass emigration from the territory devastated by a 22-month war.

Six people familiar with the matter confirmed the talks to The Associated Press (AP). It is unclear how advanced the discussions are, but human rights groups and much of the international community have criticized similar proposals as potentially amounting to forcible expulsion in violation of international law.

If implemented, the plans would transfer people from one war-ravaged region at risk of famine to another facing similar challenges. South Sudan is currently mired in civil conflict, with parts of the country also experiencing severe food insecurity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he supports “voluntary migration” from Gaza, echoing a vision promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump. Netanyahu said, “I think that the right thing to do, even according to the laws of war as I know them, is to allow the population to leave, and then you go in with all your might against the enemy who remains there,” in a recent interview with i24 cited by AP.

South Sudan could benefit politically from hosting Palestinians by strengthening ties with Israel and potentially gaining U.S. support. Joe Szlavik, founder of a U.S. lobbying firm working with South Sudan, said Israeli officials plan to visit the country to explore setting up temporary camps, with Israel likely covering costs. No dates have been announced for the visit.

Szlavik added that the U.S. is aware of the discussions with Israel but is not directly involved, AP reported.

Edmund Yakani, head of a South Sudanese civil society group, confirmed discussions with South Sudanese officials about the talks. Two Egyptian officials told AP that Egypt is aware of the discussions and has been lobbying South Sudan against accepting.

An Israeli source confirmed the plans to the Israeli daily, Haaretz, and said there are "quiet talks aimed at finding a country willing to take in residents from Gaza, but there has been no progress beyond that at this stage."

Similar reports have previously emerged with consultants from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) presenting a plan to "temporarily relocate" Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Somalia and Somaliland, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.